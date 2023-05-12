Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.16

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 2145161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

