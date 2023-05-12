Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 172.2% in April

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

