Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 25,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

