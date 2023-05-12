Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance
Shares of GLDD opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
