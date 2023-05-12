Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 155.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 83,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 319,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price Jennifer C. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

