Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

GRNWF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

