Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 30,664 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 7,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $257.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

