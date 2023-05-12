Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.41. 1,237,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,709. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.