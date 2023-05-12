Grin (GRIN) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $712,098.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,824.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00299905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00570805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00427151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.