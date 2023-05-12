Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 879,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
