Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 879,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

