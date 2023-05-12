GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,578,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 209,858 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

