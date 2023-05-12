Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 21,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 2,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

