GXChain (GXC) Price Up 2.1% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. GXChain has a market cap of $31.84 million and $817.96 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003480 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003206 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

