GXChain (GXC) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.94 million and $865.75 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003527 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003492 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

