GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.94.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GXO opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.