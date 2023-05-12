Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.