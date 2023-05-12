Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,345,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,738,040 shares.The stock last traded at $8.67 and had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.54) to GBX 364 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haleon

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 308.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

