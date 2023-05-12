Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Increased to $32.40 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.20 to $32.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Harrow Health Stock Down 2.4 %
HROW stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $815.40 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.18.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
