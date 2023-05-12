Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $193.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,337. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

