Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 623,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,687,000 after acquiring an additional 225,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.54. 411,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,766. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

