Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.87 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $276.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

