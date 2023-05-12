Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $7.56 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 3.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $169.87. 180,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

