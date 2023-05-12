Hayek Kallen Investment Management Invests $219,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

