Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after purchasing an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 284,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

