Hayek Kallen Investment Management Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.15. 442,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.