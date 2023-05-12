Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 4,900 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 610,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,248. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.