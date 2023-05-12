Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 686 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,195. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

