Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 688,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

