Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 2,036,894 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,036,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $23,933,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 836,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,905.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 2,522,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

