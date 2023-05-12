HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 18,877 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

