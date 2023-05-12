HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,034 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $627.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

