HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 53,728 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,728 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SNV opened at $25.63 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

