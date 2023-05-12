HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

ROST opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.