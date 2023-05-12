HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:USB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

