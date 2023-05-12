HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

