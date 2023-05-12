HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

