HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.72 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

