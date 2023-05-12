HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

