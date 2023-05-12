HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GWW opened at $684.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.34. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

