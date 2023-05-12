HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,276 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $24.64 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.