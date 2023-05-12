HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,276 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $32,716,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.23%.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

