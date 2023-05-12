HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

