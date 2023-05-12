HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 13,192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

