HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 15,997 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,359,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,995,000 after buying an additional 159,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,785,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

