HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.