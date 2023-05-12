HC Wainwright Comments on Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 2.0 %

IDN stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.