HC Wainwright Cuts C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $25.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCCC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

