HC Wainwright Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $48.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $533.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Articles

