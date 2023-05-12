HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CTMX opened at $1.77 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

