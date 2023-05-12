Head-To-Head Analysis: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MoneyGram International and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 0 1 4 0 2.80

Riskified has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International 2.54% -22.97% 0.87% Riskified -39.81% -19.83% -16.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MoneyGram International and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.34 billion 0.80 $34.20 million $0.34 32.15 Riskified $261.25 million 2.91 -$103.99 million ($0.62) -7.48

MoneyGram International has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats Riskified on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services. The FPP segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

