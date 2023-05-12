Head-To-Head Comparison: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) versus GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freight Technologies and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freight Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A GBT Technologies 444.41% -23.50% 782.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and GBT Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.08 -$8.19 million N/A N/A GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.77 $5.32 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freight Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and operation of a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a BPO development company, which engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. The firm also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

